Ngāi Tahu uri awarded for outstanding contribution at Harvard University

Ngāi Tahu descendant Madison Earle has officially become a Harvard graduate, with a degree in Neuroscience, Global Health and Health Policy under her belt.

The Christchurch graduate also received an award from the prestigious university for her outstanding contribution to women’s athletics, which included advocating for equality in women’s sports.

Earle initially went to Harvard to play field hockey and says a collective including herself and other team-mates created Women of Harvard Athletics.

Following Earle’s recent graduation ceremony, she will be working at Boston’s Children’s Hospital as a Clinical Research Co-ordinator in the Orthopedic Department.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, an online graduation ceremony was held but Earle is hopeful for a proper ceremony in the coming year, after having spent four years at Harvard.