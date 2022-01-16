Ngāi Tahu's $3m Sharesies investment for 'intergenerational prosperity' of whānau

Photo / File

Ngāi Tahu has made a $3 million investment in online investment platform Sharesies.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings kaihautu, Craig Ellison, said the investment, which was announced earlier this week, was motivated by creating intergenerational prosperity and opportunities for whānau members.

“To build wealth and opportunities for our iwi over the long term will require continued investment into innovative, sustainable, earlier stage companies such as Sharesies," he said.

Sharesies co-founder Brooke Roberts​ said her company shared similar values to Ngāi Tahu.

“The iwi’s values closely align with our own including a focus on intergenerational wealth creation and positively impacting communities in Aotearoa,” she said.

Sharesies enables people to invest in fractions of a share in companies or managed funds.