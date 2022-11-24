Ngāi Te Rangi buys into Gull Gas Stations, Tauranga Terminal

Gull's 117 petrol stations and its Tauranga terminal will be co-owned by Tauranga Iwi Ngāi Te Rangi, Australian private equity firm Allegro and another undisclosed Māori business. Photo / NZME/ File

Tauranga Iwi Ngāi Te Rangi have announced a major investment in the country’s largest independent fuel retailer, Gull NZ.

Gull owns 117 petrol stations nationwide, and its Tauranga terminal infrastructure, the company was put up for sale earlier this year by its then Aussie owner Ampol after the Commerce commission forced the sale so it could buy one of the nation’s largest fuel retailers and networks ‘Z Energy’

Ngāi Te Rangi is partnering with Allegro, an Australian private equity fund and another as yet undisclosed Māori entity for shared ownership, which CEO Paora Stanley says reflects both an investment in their rohe through the import terminal, but also strategic alignment with their broader investment strategy.

“For us as an iwi it's an opportunity to diversify our investment portfolio. There are things that Allegro does that we recognise are very similar to what we do, except they have a lot more zeros on the end of them. It's wonderful to be working with people of ilk and mana,” says Stanley.

Gull developed its reputation as a cut price fuel retailer with its DIY forecourt systems regular ‘Discount Days’, where it slashes prices often by more than 20 cents p/litre.

“We are delighted to have two key Māori entities as part of our expanding energy business across Aotearoa. Ngāi Te Rangi is one of Gull NZ’s neighbours in Tauranga and will be the lead investor.” Gull NZ’s General Manager Dave Bodger said.

Both Māori entities have strong alignment with Gull NZ’s business through their connection to Tauranga - Gull NZ’s terminal base - and their nearby investments in different energy assets,” says Bodger.

Fuel retailers have posted a surge in profits over the past year, as supply constraints of crude oil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further elevated already rising prices caused by pandemic-related supply chain issues.

In June, BP New Zealand reported a bumper $230 million profit for the 2021 financial year, just weeks after Mobil reported a turnaround in the profitability of its New Zealand business, with a $183m profit after a $159m loss the previous year.

Gull’s Tauranga terminal business has become all the more important following the closure of the only oil refinery in Aotearoa, Marsden point, earlier this year.

Fay Bou, Allegro Funds Managing Director and Gull NZ Chair said the Māori investment represented an important milestone for Gull and Allegro.

“Since taking ownership of the business in July this year it has been a key priority to partner with the traditional owners and custodians of the land on which Gull’s operations are located.” Bou said.

“We look forward to working with Ngāi Te Rangi and their leaders to explore opportunities that deepen the partnership, support the local environment and community, and grow the business together,”.