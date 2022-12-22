Ngāi Te Rangi iwi invests in its future

By Raurukitahi Mane-Wheoki | Te Ia Ka Oho.

Supporting whānau to keep rangatahi active, healthy and engaged in te ao Māori is the focus of a programme that Tauranga Moana iwi Ngāi Te Rangi will be running this summer.

“Each programme caters to the season. Our raumati kaupapa will be dedicated to keeping our whānau safe in and around our moana, awa and swimming spots,” says Te Ohu Rangatahi Manager, Ngāi Te Rangi, Mel Bennett.

“KoiOra Raumati will be the first of four programmes which are during the kura holidays for 2023,” she says.

The programme was launched by the iwi in 2018, targeting rangatahi between the ages of 11 and 15-years-old.

“Our key objective is to instill traditional and cultural knowledge that will form a foundation to encourage healthy nutrition, physical exercise along with an enriched cultural connectedness,” says Mel.

Rangatahi who have participated in our programmes in the past have enjoyed the experience because they are keen to connect when they are back home for the holidays with their extended whānau, she says.

16-year-old Bailey Dickson has a summer apprenticeship now with Ngāi Te Rangi following her participation in the KoiOra programme last year.

“I enjoy playing sports, so the sports day stood out to me the most,” says Bailey Dickson.

“It was fun, I made a lot of friends and gained a lot of knowledge,” she says.

During Covid, the programme offered online opportunities for rangatahi to meet and connect virtually to maintain whanaungatanga bonds and to keep the kaupapa going.

Currently there are 40 registered rangatahi for this upcoming raumati programme that will run from January 16-20, 2023 and January 23-27, 2023 in Tauranga Moana.

If you are interested in registering your rangatahi in KoiOra, please email mel@ngaiterangi.org.nz.