Ngāi Te Rangi iwi Trust establishes new takatāpui unit

Ngāi Te Rangi iwi trusts in Tauranga Moana are backing their people by supporting a dedicated takatāpui unit. Te Ohu Uenuku unit was set up six months ago and its kaiwhakahaere (leaders) are hoping it will be a catalyst for other iwi.

Last year the Tauranga Rainbow Youth drop-in centre was burnt to the ground, so the pair are fully aware of the opposition to takatāpui spaces in the city.

“Since being here, we’ve both come to realise how important this mahi is and we’re staunch to our kaupapa and we’ll push as much as it needs to be pushed for the betterment of our whānau,” team leader Sophie Canning says.

“When I was at university I found it really easy to front Te Ao Pākehā, pākehā in general about what is needed for our people, not just for our whānau but for our takatāoui whānau and I have found that coming home and trying to do the same thing has lit a fire.”

Canning and- co-ordinator Whakamarurangi Samuels have drawn on their personal experiences to equip them for this challenge.

“I knew from a young age that I was gay, that I was takatāpui and within the church they were very vocal about their views on homosexuality about the LGBQT+ community, calling people perverts, child molesters and for me to hear that and them not realise that they’re speaking about me,” Samuels says.

Iwi backing

Canning grew up in Australia "and it’s hard to reconnect if you’re not home, and I always felt that I wasn’t at home, and then coming back home and trying to figure out who I was, both my Māoritanga but also my takatāpuitanga, it just made the mahi a lot harder.”

But the backing of their iwi has given them a strong foundation.

“The engagement that we’re getting not only from our Māori whānau but the recognition that we’re getting from these western institutions who are thankful that we’re here because they are now realising that they don’t provide services that cater to not only our Māori whānau but also to our poly, our Pacific islander whānau here in Aotearoa,” Samuels says.

The plan is to take this kaupapa around the country.

“I would hope other iwi can recognise the importance of having a dedicated takatāpui unit within their own services and I think the way we’re going at the moment, the trajectory we’re on with decolonising and re-indigenising, I think that they’re starting to get that we all need to be taken along that journey,” Canning says.