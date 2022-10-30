Ngāi Tūhoe's plans to dismantle Te Uruwera huts receives backing, protest action

Photo / File

Tūhoe's settlement entity, Te Uru Taumatua, has received backing for its plans to dismantle 48 derelict huts in Te Uruwera from an outdoor recreation organisation that represents 22,000 members, RNZ reports.

This is despite a 200-strong protest in Tāneatua earlier this week by hapū, trampers, hunters and conservationists who object to the plans.

Te Uru Taumatua intends to replace the huts - some of which have been on sites for 60 years - with new structures. About 15 have reportedly been removed so far and a further 33 are set to go by December, with a "new kind of visitor experience" due to replace them.

The Federated Mountain Clubs supports the initiative, suggesting people should be excited, not anxious, about Ngāi Tūhoe's plans, RNZ says.

"Our understanding is they've got some enlightened thinking of what new huts and uses of huts will be that's going to challenge traditional hut users. But once they get used to it, they'll be really impressed," Mountain Clubs president Robin McNeill told RNZ.

Some of those protesting the plans claim they have been dismissed, without any consultation, details or timeframes, RNZ says.

Fears for the health and safety of hikers and hunters until new accommodation is built have also been raised.

A note on DOC's website says Te Uru Taumatua is working to develop a new kind of visitor experience "that is rich with culture, appreciation of Papatūānuku, and care for nature and people," RNZ reports.

The Mountain Clubs will meet with Ngāi Tūhoe next month to clarify plans and timelines.