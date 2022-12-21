Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kura mourn the loss of a rangatira

The people of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kura are in mourning after the death of Nau Epiha. He was 80 years old.

Epiha was an active figure in Te Tai Tokerau communities as the chairman of Te Rūnanga o Ngāpuhi and as a kaumātua to students at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe.

Far North district council mayor Moko Tepania acknowledged his passing on Facebook this week as an advisor and mentor.

He was a keeper of wisdom and knowledge within Te Whare Tapu o Ngāpuhi and a true leader to his people.

Epiha is lying at Ngāpuhi whare, Te Tāpui Marae. The final service will take place at 10 am, Wednesday 21 December. From there he will lay at his final resting place at Te Tou o Taki wāhi tapu, in Matauri.