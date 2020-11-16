Ngāpuhi kaumatua dies

Rudolph (Rudy) Taylor died this morning at Whangārei Hospital.

He was a stalwart of the Labour Party, a senior member of its Māori Council and Māori vice-president.

Taylor dedicated his final years to being one of the driving forces of Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Hapū of Ngāpuhi to progress the Ngāpuhi settlement.

He had continued to advocate for progress on the settlement right up to his death.

He was 66.

Taylor will be taken to Auckland today, before making his way back home to his beloved Hokianga.

Details of his tangihanga are still being arranged.

He is survived by his wife Keti, his two children and his beloved moko.