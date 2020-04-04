Ngāpuhi open Covid-19 testing clinic in Northland

Ngāpuhi has opened its first Covid-19 testing clinic today in Northland, after lobbying for adequate resources to address the inequalities in the health system.

Ngāpuhi has stepped up to do their part in warding off the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Just this morning we've had a couple of possibles that we've tested for, so Kaikohe is in that zone. Kerikeri the other day, I hear Whangaroa this morning. I'm not sure but they're all probable until announced by the DHB and the Ministry of Health," Ngāpuhi CEO Te Roopu Poa says.

Evan Rakena, of Ngāpuhi, says, "I was just a little bit crook the other day and I still got a bit of a cough so I thought I may as well come in. Better to be safe than sorry."

It has brought together a team of Māori health professionals, like pandemic logistic specialist Doug Heeley, who worked with the H1N1 (swine flu) and H5N1 (bird flu) pandemics.

"Marae styles apply now because Covid is like glue everywhere, it sticks to everything. And washing our hands and keeping them away from our face is one part. But also it's on the ground and we're walking through it. And that's why people need to stay home," Heeley says.

"We want to take care of our whānau and we want the equal opportunity that exists amongst the DHBs in those areas because I think it's really important that we have skills and expertise that we can look after our people," Poa says.

With the Ministry of Health providing daily updates on the spread of the pandemic, Ngāpuhi can now provide a Māori led and Māori driven service to help save its people.

"It just spreads you know and that's the problem that I see up here with our people. They've got no taringa, they're just moving around like it's a holiday. It's not so much the social distancing, it's movement. As long as we keep moving so will Covid-19," Heeley says.



"It needs a host and our people are the hosts right now and you know we've had a positive case here and it's not going to slow down brother, it's not going to slow down."