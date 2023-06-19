Ngāpuhi powerhouse named in All Blacks championship squad

Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams has a hit-up in Super Rugby Pacific action. Photo / Getty Images

All Blacks coach Ian Foster revealed his 36-strong squad yesterday, including six new caps.

The six debutants included are Crusaders powerhouse prop Tamaiti Williams (Ngāpuhi), his teammate Dallas McLeod, Chiefs’ Samipeni Finau, Emoni Narawa and Hurricanes’ Cam Roigard.

Chiefs fullback and Māori All Black Shaun Stevenson is the sixth, only to cover for Mark Telea at the start of the Lipotivan-D Rugby Championship due to injury.

The All Blacks have their first hit up on the field with the upcoming six-match Rugby Championship, starting against Argentina in Mendoza on July 8.

Te Ao Māori News producer James Perry has given his props to the 169cm, 144 kg Williams, being called up at only 22 years of age and having only played professional rugby since 2020.

With the 2023 Rugby World Cup looming, Perry says it’s a great opportunity for the young star forward.

“It’s amazing considering he’s only been a prop for four or five years. He was a number eight/centre at school, and it shows – he’s a mobile prop. Big boy but he’s very mobile.”

'Keen to make a difference'

The Whangārei-born Williams is the only debutant for the props amongst a pool of experience and youth with Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tyrel Lomax and Nepo Laulala.

His debut year for Canterbury in 2020 carried him over to the Māori All Blacks jersey that same year and he has already played for the All Blacks XV against the Ireland XV and Barbarians on their 2022 tour.

Ian Foster has described the rugby championship as vital preparation for the world cup.

“We are very excited about the group we have selected,” Foster said. “The Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship is a vital piece in our preparation for the World Cup later in the year. It’s a key opportunity to get our game ready so we can enter the global tournament with confidence.”

Foster has given acknowledgement to the debutants, having let their Super Rugby Pacific performances influence the squad naming.

“This is a very special day for them and their families who I’m sure will be extremely proud of their achievements,” Foster said. “We have a new group of exciting players who will be keen to make a difference in the All Black jersey.”