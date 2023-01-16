Ngāpuhi starts studying the implications of Waitangi Tribunal report

More than one hundred kaumātua, kuia, and hapū representatives of Ngāpuhi gathered at Waitangi in the weekend to discuss the findings of stage 2 of the Waitangi Tribunal's report into Te Paparahi o Te Raki.

The report, Tino Rangatiratanga me te Kāwanatanga: The Report on Stage 2 of the Te Paparahi o Te Raki Inquiry, covers the 60 years following the Treaty of Waitangi signing. According to the report, the Crown overstepped its authority to govern Ngāpuhi, leading to extensive land loss and the erosion of Māori tino rangatiratanga.

Lawyer Alana Thomas, who has represented a number of claimants since the first hearings in 2010 says the overwhelming feeling of the hui was that Ngāpuhi must take its time in analysing the report.

"There will be many more hui and wānanga that will need to be held for all of us to grapple with what this almost 2000-page report means for ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi."

"We all need to take our time to read through this report, analyse and understand these findings and recommendations so that we are all on the same waka as we look towards future aspirations for our iwi."

Return all Crown land

The tribunal's recommendations begin with the Crown acknowledging "the Treaty agreement, which it entered with Te Raki rangatira in 1840, as explained in our stage 1 report". It also recommends that all land owned by the Crown within the inquiry district be returned to Te Raki Māori ownership as redress for the Crown’s breaches of te Tiriti/the Treaty and ngā mātāpono o te Tiriti/the principles of the Treaty.

For Thomas, and many others at the hui, it was a chance to reflect on those who had first led the claims process, many of whom are no longer alive.

"This report is a testament to that fight and what they are constantly trying to secure for the future generation of Ngāpuhi."

We have a lot to do to now move forward but I saw this hui as a symbol of Ngāpuhi kotahitanga, as a symbol of Ngāpuhi rangatiratanga – pillars on which this report is based. Nau mai ngā rā kei mua i a tātou".

Te Arawhiti: Māori-Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis says the Crown welcomes the report.

"Time will now be taken to carefully consider and review the tribunal’s findings; this is incredibly important mahi and we have to make sure we get things right, he says.

"From here, it will be important for the Crown to have a discussion with all Māori represented in the findings about how tino rangatiratanga might be expressed practically in the 21st century and how breaches of the Treaty might be remedied."