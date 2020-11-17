Ngārewa-Packer says Crown must ban seabed mining

Trans Tasman Resources' last-ditch case began in the Supreme Court today after two failed attempts in the High Court and Court of Appeal to have their consent granted.

Ngāti Ruanui kaiarataki and Māori Party MP, Debbie Ngārewa-Packer, says mana whenua are feeling anxious but confident the Supreme Court will address the iwi concerns as treaty partners to prevent the destruction and desecration of its coastal environment.

"Our concern continues to be about the destruction and desecration of our papa moana and the importance of us as mana whenua being respected and our rights as kaitiaki are upheld in this kaupapa."

"There's a lot riding on this case. It's precedent-setting. We've got the weight of the motu on us and are trusting that the right decision is made and the decisions when we won in the high court and court of appeal is upheld."

"We implore that the Crown ban this type of activity from ever being in Aotearoa."