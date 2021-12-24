Ngāti Awa sets rāhui for Moutohorā following death

A seven-day rāhui has been established following the death of a man who was diving at Moutohora Island today.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa chairman Joe Harawira says the rāhui will run through until Thursday, December 30.

Police were called to an incident at the Whakatāne Boat Ramp on Muriwai Drive yesterday morning at 8:45am involving a man who had recently come off a boat after diving and was receiving medical attention

The man died at the scene. Police are making enquiries about the death on behalf of the Coroner.

A rāhui, or ban, is a cultural practice that restricts the access to, or use of, an area and its resources. In this case, access to Moutohora Island and its resources has been restricted for seven days.

Mr Harawira says the man’s death at this time of the year is particularly sad and he sends his condolences to the family on behalf of the rūnanga.

“Christmas is all about celebrating with family and friends, and now this man’s whānau will be spending this time grieving for him rather than sharing the festivities with him. They will be in our thoughts as they face this sad time.”

Buddy system

Police National Dive Squad national manager Senior Sergeant Bruce Adams says that with divers, spearfishers, snorkellers and swimmers sharing the water, it pays to be careful.

“Always dive with a buddy throughout the dive.”

“The Buddy System is developed to improve diver survival across a range of situations. Safe surfacing procedures, including safety stops, are an essential component in a scuba diver’s skill set.”