Ngāti Hāua agrees 'in principle' Treaty settlement, includes $19m redress

Ngāti Hāua has marked a significant milestone towards the settlement of its historical Treaty of Waitangi claims today. The iwi has signed an agreement in principle with the Crown at Ngāpūwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui.

This signing is the result of many years of hard work and has been long awaited by the people of Ngāti Hāua,” Treaty Minister Andrew Little said in a statement Saturday.

“I want to acknowledge the people of Ngāti Hāua on reaching this important point in their Tiriti journey as well as the Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust for its persistence, determination and unwavering dedication throughout negotiations in pursuit of the future wellbeing of their hapū, whānau and mokopuna.”

In the agreement in principle, the Crown acknowledges its past acts and omissions that breached the Treaty, including its use of military force against Ngāti Hāua, bringing war to its rohe in the 1860s, and the unjust trial of Ngāti Hāua tūpuna Te Rangiatea and Matene Ruta Te Whareaitu, leading to the execution of Te Whareaitu.

The settlement package includes:

Commercial and financial redress of $19 million

A range of cultural and commercial redress including the return of a number of sites of cultural significance across the rohe of Ngāti Hāua; and

A cultural fund of $1.4million, and relationship agreements with a number of Crown agencies aimed at supporting the social transformation aspirations of Ngāti Hāua.

It will also recognise Te Pou Tikanga, the values of Ngāti Hāua, that affirm and align with the pou that traditionally have marked the Ngāti Hāua rohe.

“No Treaty settlement can ever truly compensate for the Crown injustices suffered by Ngāti Hāua. However, it is my sincere hope that this Agreement in Principle will enable the restoration of their relationship with the Crown to positively contribute to Ngāti Hāua and for them to work towards their future aspirations for their people as decided by them,” Minister Little said.

Ngāti Hāua have a population of approximately 2,500 members and an area of interest based around the northern reaches of the Whanganui River extending to Mount Ruapehu, including the township of Taumarunui.