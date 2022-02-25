Ngāti Hauā builds self-isolation units for whānau

Eastern Waikato iwi Ngāti Haua has set a new bar in iwi response to Covid. Since November last year, it has been building its very own self-isolation units, and now they're ready to be used by whanau within the rohe.

Te Hauora o Ngāti Hauā chief executive Darrin Haimona says this initiative was motivated by the desire to protect their people.

“We could tell that there was going to be a change over time about what's happening across the world and in Australia and that we didn't have any other options for Ngāti Haua whanau,” he says.

There are five units that can fit up to four people, and two units for entire families that need to isolate. Each is set up with wifi, a tv, fridge, and air conditioning.

With fully trained staff including a registered nurse on-site, Haimona says everyone staying in the units will be monitored and their needs assessed before they arrive.

“We will assess what's happening at home. They might be safe, so remain at home. People with medical conditions may be better suited at home. So we might bring the rest of the family out to self-isolate.”

Haimona says this kaupapa is only one part of the Covid response plan.

“We are also preparing that if we are not able to maintain and reduce the risk of infection across Ngāti Haua, that our marae are already mobilized at the moment to start to look at the next phase the next crisis phase our own kind of civil defense kind of plan that will look after our people from our marae.”

Yesterday, the first Covid positive person moved into a unit, forced to isolate by mandates. She's just one of many iwi members the hauora expects to help as Covid numbers continue to rise.