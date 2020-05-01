Ngāti Hauā kaiako keen to get back to teaching

Rakai Haakeke-Whauwhau, who is a kaiako at Ngāti Hauā Primary, has spent the lockdown with his partner and two children.

He says it's been a blessing being home with his three-month-old newborn, Reiora, and explains that work often means people miss the vital moments of a child's' life and has been grateful to have been present due to the lockdown.

“It’s cool having a newborn at home, watching her grow," Haakeke-Whauwhau says.

Being the son of Māori musician Adam Whauwhau, Rakai says, has provided him with the support to pursue music as well.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a whānau really involved around music and kapa haka. Also having a good example like my father to follow," Haakeke-Whauwhau says.

He explained that only one student has returned to Ngāti Hauā Primary so far for Level 3 and that school staff are providing a safe learning environment for them.

“I really miss my tamariki, my tauira and being around, [sic] being present around tamariki that are learning off my lessons and my teachings. I’m fortunate enough to be at a kura-ā-iwi where I’m also from.”

By Level 1 or 2, Haakeke-Whauwhau will be looking to physically return to mahi.