Ngāti Hine gathers to savour Te Āhuareka o Ngāti Hine

Descendants of Ngāti Hine gathered at Ōtīria marae over the weekend for the first time in three years to celebrate Te Āhuareka o Ngāti Hine.

The festival had had to be put off due to Covid restrictions in recent years, so it was a case of familiar faces reunited.

Te Āhuareka o Ngāti Hine began on Friday with performances by 17 school cultural groups. Saturday saw the Te Matatni groups from Te Taitokerau take the stage. Sunday marked time to celebrate te reo me ngā tikanga.

But it wasn't all about kapa haka, with stalls that included kai and also tāmoko artists on hand.

Taumārere river and other Treaty claims

Festival organiser Tāpeka Henare says the festival had extra meaning to it following the ups and downs of the last few years.

"This is hugely important for Ngāti Hine, to celebrate the uniqueness of Ngāti Hine and also the bonds that tie us together."

"It's been almost four years that we have put off the festival and we see the return of the festival after all the issues around Covid."

Pita Tipene was amazed at the turnout over the three days, saying it allowed the iwi to come together and talk about the big issues affecting Ngāti Hine. He says Te Ara Tika o Ngāti Hine, the treaty claims process, is front and centre of some discussions.

"This is an amazing kaupapa. To hold onto our traditions and language and to celebrate Ngāti Hine."

"We are working with the Crown to settle those claims. One of those claims is from Sir James Henare over the Taumārere river."