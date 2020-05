Ngā Tirairaka o Ngāti Hine has opposed the Government's proposed COVID-19 Recovery Bill 2020 which they believe only intends to enable fast-track consenting of shovel-ready projects.

The group says the proposed COVID-19 Recovery Bill 2020 is yet another instance whereby the New Zealand Government, through legislative changes, continues to undermine the intent and mana of Te Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Niu Tireni and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, New Zealand's founding documents.