Ngāti Hine signs agreement with Te Waka Kotahi

Te Waka Kotahi ( the New Zealand Transport Agency) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ngāti Hine, and it is promising real and genuine engagement with one of Northland’s most powerful iwi.

Te Waka Kotahi chief executive Nicole Rosie says: “When you think of a transport system, you think of it as an enduring asset.”

“That is very similar to how the iwi thinks about the enduring nature of its relationship with the land.”

While Ngāti Hine Forestry Trust chairman Pita Tipene agrees with Rosie’s sentiments, he is cautious. “This agreement is important but it’s just on paper. Let's hope it doesn't end up like the Treaty of Waitangi.”