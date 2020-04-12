Ngāti Hine's new Covid-19 testing service great for community

A new testing centre for Covid-19 has risen in Ngāti Hine to serve the communities of the district.

"Day 3 of our testing here at Ngāti Hine Health Trust and we seem to have had some really great feedback from the community. And our community has been utilising our testing station so it's been really great to see whānau come out and get tested," Dr Tamara Birchall, of Te Hauora o Ngati Hine, says.

The station is an addition to the wide range of health services that continue during the lockdown.

"Ko Te Maiaorere home support services, disability support services, Te Hononga Hou o mātou nei alcohol and drug rehab centres, me te maha atu o ngā mahi e pukumahi ana te hauora," Te Hauora o Ngāti Hine's Amadonna Jakeman says.

The service also addresses inequities in the health sector by enabling respective providers to play their role in dealing with the pandemic.

"We cannot wait for others to provide this service for our people. We have to take the lead and move forward," she says.

"If you feel like you have got symptoms, come down and see us here at Ngāti Hine Health Trust. We'd be more than happy to see you and if you need a swab we're all ready to go," Dr Birchall says.