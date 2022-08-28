Ngāti Kahungunu exploring trade opportunities with Samoa

Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber is third from right. Credit: Bayden Barber - Ngāti Kahungunu / Facebook

Ngāti Kahungunu are exploring trade opportunities with Samoa, the iwi's chairperson Bayden Barber has revealed in a Hawkes Bay Today article in the NZ Herald.

It follows Ngāti Kahungunu hosting Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa in Hastings in June, and a visit by the iwi's leaders to Samoa in early August at the invitation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her delegation (including MPs from every political party and Samoan community leaders) to commemorate 60 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship between New Zealand and Samoa.

Credit: Bayden Barber - Ngāti Kahungunu / Facebook

"There are clearly opportunities to look at trade and business relationships between Ngāti Kahungunu and Samoa.

"We already have a common whakapapa thread around the Takitimu waka, now we can look to take that relationship to another level," said Barber, who was in Samoa with former Ngāti Kahungunu chairperson Ngahiwi Tomoana.

The Ngāti Kahungunu leader says the iwi plans to return to Samoa to pursue trade talks.

"Already we are planning how we can organise a trade delegation to return with a particular interest in horticulture, agriculture and natural remedies.

"A big mihi to our hosts, Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē and her officials, for the awesome manaaki and we look forward to our future mahi together. Faafetae Lava," said Barber.