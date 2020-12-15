Ngāti Kahungunu farewell spiritual leader Dr Rose Pere

By Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes

This is the second day of the tangihanga for Tākuta Rangimarie Turuki Arikirangi Rose Pere in Wairoa, on the East Coast. She leaves a legacy in indigenous knowledge, spiritual teachings and academia, which was acknowledged on the marae today as she was farewelled by Ngāti Kahungunu. 
 

