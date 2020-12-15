This is the second day of the tangihanga for Tākuta Rangimarie Turuki Arikirangi Rose Pere in Wairoa, on the East Coast. She leaves a legacy in indigenous knowledge, spiritual teachings and academia, which was acknowledged on the marae today as she was farewelled by Ngāti Kahungunu.
Ngāti Kahungunu farewell spiritual leader Dr Rose Pere
By Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes
