Ngāti Kahungunu form strategic partnership to keep tamariki with whānau

Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chrissie Hape, Minister Kelvin Davis and Sir Wira Gardiner. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Kahungunu has signed a strategic partnership with Oranga Tamariki to keep tamariki with whānau and improve the health and wellbeing of Ngāti Kahungunu whānau, hapū and iwi, the tribe said in a statement.

Ngāti Kahungunu chairperson Ngahiwi Tomoana said the iwi was committed to ensuring the best outcomes for whānau.

“We are pleased to continue to evolve kaupapa that supports whānau development and we reiterate our intent to work with all government agencies collegially and challengingly to ensure we get the best results for whānau.”

The official agreement was signed at Ngāti Kahungunu's offices in Hastings on Friday, with Children’s Minister Kelvin Davis present for the signing.

Source: Ngāti Kahungunu/Facebook

Ngāti Kahungunu chief executive Chrissie Hape said the agreement would enable whānau to flourish.

"The agreement today signals the commitment and willingness of both partners to put into effect what is needed for Ngāti Kahungunu mokopuna and their whānau to flourish and give life to the aspirations expressed in our moteatea Pinepine te Kura; wāhine purotu tane purotu; which underpins everything we do," she said.

"We recognise that this will require significant change to policies, planning and service delivery not only within Oranga Tamariki but across central government and we are ready for the challenge.”

Tēnā koutou katoa e te whānau, What a cool day it's been for Ngāti Kahungunu. This morning the Government launched the... Posted by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc on Thursday, 22 April 2021

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Sir Wira Gardiner said there is a shared vision with the iwi.

"Our shared aspiration is to have fewer mokopuna in state care. We want to support mokopuna based on Ngāti Kahungunu values and tikanga."