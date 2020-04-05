Ngāti Kahungunu to provide fresh fish packages for kaumātua and vulnerable whānau

Ngāti Kahungunu iwi has implemented Kai Hau Kai, its customary fishing, which will provide fresh fish packages to kaumātua and vulnerable families in the region, due to the hardship faced during the lockdown.

Tākitimu Seafoods is the commercial fisheries arm of Ngāti Kahungunu and the forced closure of its stores has seen a shift of focus to the vulnerable.

"Ngāti Kahungunu sent a trawler out and engaged one of the local trawlers and caught a customary catch, and were able to bring that back and processed it over the last day-and-a-half and (it is) due to be distributed out to the six Kahungunu Taiwhenua," Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga chairperson Mike Paku says.



The customary haul brought an estimated 140 bins of fish ashore for distribution. From there they are put into packages that will be given out to the needy in the region.

"They're made up of fish already filleted and we also have some whole fish, species like flounder, mackerel species like that. And also you can't give out kaumātua fillets without fish heads, so some fish heads available and frames of course."

The initiative has been supported by hapū and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

"This will be distributed 'out' rather than our whānau coming 'in', so it's all about maintaining social distancing, making sure we don't put anybody at risk."

Taiwhenua staff, amongst others, will be delivering the packages throughout the region.