Ngāti Kuri run #HikoiTo100 percent double vaccinations

Te Taitokerau (Northland) tribe Ngāti Kuri is urging whānau to vaccinate as the country heads into the summer holidays. Because the region has reached 84% of first doses, the government's call has been to keep them in traffic light level red.

That has prompted the wider whānau to run a campaign - #HikoiTo100 percent in vaccinations to protect local kaumātua, who were the initiators of the Pfizer vaccine programme for their people, Ngāti Kuri Trust Board strategic lead Sheridan Waitai says.

The goal is to acknowledge and celebrate the hapū, marae and community with a “summer concert” once 100 percent double vaccinations is achieved. #HikoiTo100 is a movement to rally iwi vaccinations, targeting all eligible Ngāti Kuri iwi members to vaccinate for the protection of kaumātua, tamariki/mokopuna and those who are immune compromised.

“We want to go back to being close among ourselves again.”

Waitai says many registered members of the iwi live in Tāmaki Makaurau, a region that reached 90% in double vaccinations before the government’s traffic light levels came into effect.

Meeting whānau in virtual groups

“Covid presented a whole new opportunity for us to shift our thinking. I think it's got us tracking our aspirations, where we're reconnecting our whānau. So we have lots of virtual groups now.”

The campaign will streamline resources and support for local providers, iwi, hapū and marae.

The government made the call that the region will stay in the “red” traffic light level, for the remainder of the year, and beyond.

Ngāti Kuri doesn't want history repeated like the early 1900s when their people were significantly impacted by the Spanish Flu. tuberculosis and polio, especially in the small community of Te Hāpua, Mangonui North.

“The strategy by the iwi is #HikoiTo100 percent vaccinations for purpose of protecting local kaumātua and tamariki,” Waitai says.