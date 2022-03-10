Ngāti Maniapoto dancer recognised by prestigious award

Prominent dancer/performer Rodney Bell of Ngāti Maniapoto is among the first recipients of the FAME mid-career award for aspiring and established artists.

The FAME Trust (Fund for Acting and Musical Endeavours) the Acorn Foundation and the Performing Arts Network of New Zealand is honoured launched the awards last month with a sone-off award of $15,000 to a mid-career artist.

Bell discovered his love for dance in 1994, a few years after becoming a paraplegic due to a motorcycle accident.

“Dance gave me a different voice and a different way of accessing my body and that created the passion and drive to follow it and I’ve also had the opportunity to use it as another expressive voice to support tangata whaikaha, our disabled communities and whanau,” he says.

In 2007, Bell moved to California, to join the AXIS Dance Company, where he was a principal dancer for five years.

“Many blessings there, very fast learning about what America is like, Turtle Island (North America's indigenous name) - I had only seen it in movies so to actually live it was such a great experience.

Homeless but creative

While In America, Bell performed in 32 states but, despite his hard work, in 2012 he found himself homeless.

“I spent three years on the streets over there, navigating that space and I feel it was one of the most memorable moments of my creative life. You have to be very creative. Being Māori, i drew on the bigger things that surround us, Tangaroa, Tāwhirimātea, Papatuānuku.”

His latest work, Meremere is his response to the extraordinary events that have shaped the man he is today. It's touring the country and Bell hopes people will come along to experience it.

“Come and witness my life, a few trials and tribulations, I refer to myself when I was young, I refer to my nana, I refer to Turtle Island and the moments that happened for me where I was the only one over there, so celebrating them and bringing in what that emotion was for me,” says Bell.

Meremere will be on tour later this year in Aotearoa before going to the Sydney Opera House in Australia.