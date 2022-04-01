Ngāti Maniapoto: Land wars commemorations just as important as ANZAC Day

It's been 158 years since Ngāti Maniapoto leader Rewi Maniapoto and his allies stood defiantly in the face of a British onslaught, outnumbered by more than 1500 colonial troops, in what came to be known as 'Rewi's last stand' in the battle of Ōrā-Kau.

Each year, descendants gather at the Ōrā-Kau paewai site, southeast of Kihi-Kihi, to commemorate te pakanga o Ōrā-Kau.

Archbishop Sir David Moxon unwrapped what happened in that event on Te Ao Tapatahi today.

“Three hundred Māori versus 1500 colonial troops," he said of the battle that became the last significant battle of the land wars. Maniopoto's warcry, "Ake ake ake," was later adopted by the Māori Battalion in his honour.

Moxon said this battle and its events inspired many Māori to stand up for their rights.

He said the land wars commemoration is just as important as the ANZAC commemoration in the Waipā area.

Moxon said he is “privileged to be invited each year to participate in the karakia under te Kanaga Māori dimension of Te Hāhi Mihinare”.

“Rewi Manga Maniapoto said at the end of his life ‘I want to bury the enmity and I want to bury the maemae but I want justice and I want a new future.’"

The archbishop said the new school history curriculum would be" the best way to learn exactly why the land is the way it is, why the Crown settles through the Waitangi Tribunal and how we can improve, learn and understand our history better”.

Moxon also talked about helping Kāwhia Te Muraahi for the Ngāti Maniapoto trust board to find and recover kaitaka aronui, which had been later given to an Englishman in 1878 and ended up lost. With the assistance of his cousin, ia lawyer in London, Moxon was able to locate recover the kaitaka aronui.