Ngāti Manu chief Pomare II signed treaty 180 years ago

Ngāti Manu and Ngāpuhi chieftain Pomare II signed the Treaty of Waitangi on the 17 February 1840. Pomare II who was strong in his beliefs and was a prominent leader for his hapū. On the 180th anniversary of his signing of the Treaty for Ngāti Manu, he was acknowledged at Karetū.

Arapeta Hamilton, a prominent kaumatua of Ngāti Manu Marae says:

"Pomare II was a rangatira who stood for all iwi in his own respect. Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tūhoe have all stayed here under his manaakitanga."



Although he signed the treaty there were some aspects of the British that offended him. Hamilton continues;



"Pomare disagreed with the Treaty and refused to sign, Hobson arranged to meet with him in Opua and to encourage Pomare to try and change his mind. Which he did!"



180 years later and a pou has been erected, with the intention that the history of Ngāti Manu will be upheld and carried on for the generations to come.

"It's important for them to know about who they are and the rich history that this place has.

“By doing that it gives reassurance for the future of Ngāti Manu," Hamilton says.



Some of the kids who attend Waikare are from here so it is important for them to learn the history of where they’re from," Cheryl Meek says.



As the day comes to an end, Pomare II and what he did for Ngāti Manu lives on.