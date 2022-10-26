Ngāti Manuhiri to patrol Hauraki Gulf this Christmas

North Auckland iwi Ngāti Manuhiri is at the helm of a pilot programme to protect the fishery in the Hauraki Gulf. It's hoped by the end of the year, the iwi will have three patrol crews out on the water.

The programme is named Te Au o Morunga and is in conjunction with the Ministry of Fisheries. The iwi has purchased three boats, formerly used as police boats during the America's Cup regatta, at a total cost of $500,000.

Ngāti Manuhiri acting CE Nicola McDonald is careful to say that the iwi is not taking over the responsibilities of the Ministry of Fisheries.

"Our role will be to work alongside fisheries, raise that awareness with good clear communication, but ensure to take only what you're allowed to because if you keep taking more, there's nothing left for everyone else.

"We've moved into a pilot program with the Ministry of Fisheries to look at how we can provide education, promotion, and advise fishers both recreational and commercial around what is good safe fishing practices."



Ngāti Manuhiri won't become fishery officers, says acting CE Nicola McDonald.

Ngāti Manuhiri is looking to the next generation and has called on Aotea native Tahi Ngāwaka, who has studied at the New Zealand Maritime School, to lead the charge.

"The ocean is in desperate need of help and I think it's awesome that the iwi can lead and work alongside other agencies for the whole marine reserve or green shellfish restoration projects in the future. So I think it's just a great time for everyone to come together and work together to restore the Gulf."

"I'd like to see more rangatahi from the area following with us and ultimately making it a sustainable place for the future."

The boats will spend some time on shore for repairs and a fresh coat of paint, ready for patrolling the Gulf at Christmas.