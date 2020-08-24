Ngāti Pāoa netball star Laura Langman steps down

Netball World Cup skipper Laura Langman will go down in history as one of the game's greatest players after calling time on her illustrious international career with the Silver Ferns.

“When I look back at my time with the Silver Ferns, the friendships and relationships with players and coaches, there are so many outstanding memories,” she said.

Langman, who currently captaining the Sunshine Coast Lightning franchise in the Suncorp Super Netball league in Australia, hangs up her Silver Ferns bib after 163 test caps.

Ultimately she won all major netball titles, a Netball World Cup, two Commonwealth Games gold medals, ANZ Championship (Trans-Tasman League) and a Suncorp Super Netball premiership.

“The honour of pulling on the black dress and wearing the Silver Fern was as strong in my 163rd Test as it was when I was handed my first cap in 2005. It’s a privilege that I have absolutely loved.”



The 34-year-old says she looks forward to new adventures.