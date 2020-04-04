Ngāti Porou focused on helping each other during lockdown, especially elderly - 4.30pm Newsbreak

- 52 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed according to the Ministry of Health data summary today, with a rise in new probable cases to 30. That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in NZ to 950, while a total of 127 have recovered from the virus. The number of people in hospital has reduced to 10, one of whom remains in intensive care in Wellington - all are in a stable condition. Six of the new cases confirmed today are Māori bringing the total to 62, with the number of Pacific Island cases rising to 28.

- Today the Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay, announced changes to COVID-19 testing which could see more people eligible to be tested.

- Ngāti Porou are banding together to help each other during the nationwide lockdown. Cushla Tangaere says it is their elderly that need support during these difficult times.

