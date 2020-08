Ngāti Rangi urges outsiders to stay away from Ruapehu area to safeguard community

Photo/File

Ohakune-based iwi Ngāti Rangi are again urging outsiders to stay away from the Ruapehu area., the iwi said in a statement released today. This comes after recent news that a positive case from the Auckland cluster visited Tūroa ski area last Sunday.

“Ruapehu is not open for travellers. Regardless of current alert levels, we all need to be extra cautious and not travel unnecessarily. This is especially important for Aucklanders and those who have been in contact – close or otherwise with Aucklanders. There are enough tourists here already and we don’t need anymore,” Ngāti Rangi Chairman Whetu Moataane said in the statement.

“We are calling for an immediate regional lockdown to protect our whānau and wider community. We experienced self-isolators in Ohakune at the last lockdown and we don’t need that again considering the amount of vulnerable living population we have. Our borders need to shut immediately," he said.

Moataane said closing Ngāti Rangi's borders will safeguard the community.

“We have a duty to protect and care for our community and we are encouraging local authorities to step up and do the same. Closing our borders will eliminate the risk completely. It’s a no brainer and we don’t know why it hasn’t happened already. It’s not good enough.

“We have mobilised resources to again lead the welfare efforts in our community and are ready for lockdown. Yesterday's developments prove that we need to be doing everything we can to protect our whakapapa – that includes our iwi and our wider community.

“That’s why we are asking people to respect our place, by respecting our wishes. Stay home. If people love our rohe just as we do, they will respect our position and help us to look after our whānau and our community.”