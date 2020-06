A hapū of Tainui is hoping approvals can be unapproved for a housing subdivision on Puke-i-aahua Pā.

Members of Ngāti Tamainupō marched on the Waikato District Council offices today.

The Protect Puke-i-Aahua pā campaign has been running for over a month, after the hapu discovered a subdivision had been approved for land that is the site of the few remaining food pits in Ngāruawāhia.