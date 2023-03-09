Ngāti Te Roro-o-te-Rangi gathers to celebrate 90 years of St Peter’s Church

The people of Ngāti Te Roro-o-te Rangi have gathered to commemorate the 90th anniversary and rededication of their Anglican church, St Peter's in Ōwhata in Rotorua.

Hinemoa Ngātai grew up in Ōwhata and recalls spending time with her whānau in and around the church as a child.

Ngātai says every time she visits the church, she remembers her nannies and koro teaching her the importance of St Peter's Church and how important te reo Māori is to her whānau.

“I remember the nannies and the koro back in the day, how they would all make us go to church and we would follow. We would sing and recite all the karakia and I think that's where the mita o te reo in Ōwhata all started, reciting all the waiata and karakia.”

Mokopuna of Ngāti Te Roro-o-te-Rangi says they are astounded by how long their church has stood and the significance it has held for generations of their whānau.

Jessie Heke says it was a beautiful morning being there with whānau and celebrating the huge milestone and re-dedication of St Peter's Anglican church.

“It’s been beautiful to celebrate the re-dedication of St Peter’s church and its 90th anniversary. It’s a great kaupapa, seeing everyone gather for something positive for our whānau and our community is what amazes me the most.”

Queenisha Rangitangia Jones-Davis says she feels honoured and very lucky to have had artistic and talented ancestors and is hopeful that her generation will uphold the traditions of keeping in mind the future of her whānau and her mokopuna.

“Kua 90 tau, tēnei whare karakia e tū ana, ā, e mihi ana ki ngā tūpuna i waihanga, i whakatū, ā, hei aha - Hei whare mōwai mo ā mātou uri.”

"The church has been up for 90 years, functioning as a place for prayer, singing and meeting. I thank and acknowledge the hard effort it took for my ancestors, to build and create such an important place for me and our many whānau - a place for the future generation."

Jessie Heke says the first step to helping whānau and hapū is by attending kaupapa like this, creating good and positive reasons for whānau to go back to their marae and most importantly to just be home, to support those whānau who have and will always be at the marae, no matter what.

“Tautoko the people and the whānau who have been coming to our marae, your marae for generations over time.

“Whether or not you support religion, I think it’s just important to still uphold the significance of the kaupapa, just as your tūpuna once did and celebrate that in a positive way.”

Hinemoa Ngātai says it’s time for whānau to come home, whether it be to support their hāhī or their marae. "The most important thing is that people do not forget that all our hāhī and marae need our support, even if it’s just being at home."

“Come home, come and join us if you like. Church is once a month here at St Peter's Church and it is fun. Just come.”