Ngāti Tutemohuta rāhui remains on Waitahanui

Ngāti Tutemohuta hapū will continue their rāhui on Waitahanui in the Tongariro region during Level 2.

The Tūwharetoa hapū placed the ban the day before Level 4 Lockdown commenced to protect the Waitahanui community.

Under this ban, no outsiders are prohibited to walk, bike, fish, pig hunt within its borders but locals are allowed.

The rāhui extends from Wharewaka (top of Airport Hill) to Hatepe (the bottom of Hatepe Hill) and includes all reserves, parks, Waitahanui and Awaroa (5mile) foreshore and Waitahanui River.