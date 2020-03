Ngāti Tūwharetoa has confirmed the latest Covid-19 case in Taupō.

In a written statement shared to the iwi's social media platform, Ngāti Tūwharetoa has identified staff member Te Mahau Kingi as the confirmed case.

In the wake of this, the iwi will look to deliver a programme of care to all those who are from Ngāti Tūwharetoa.