Ngāti Tūwharetoa gets big grant for workers and Taupō conservation cleanup

The government’s Jobs for Nature programme is investing $500,000 in the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board’s Oranga Taiao, Oranga Tangata project aiming to create five jobs and restore biodiversity around Taupō.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says the investment will provide full-time work for five people and contribute to the protection, restoration and enhancement of biodiversity there.

The aim is to build a tikanga-based workforce to provide restoration, pest management and fencing skills that will restore lands across the Tūwharetoa rohe, and build Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board's capabilities to generate funding, "employ staff, engage with landowners and ahu whenua trusts, and develop a long-term environmental plan".

“Key to the project is supporting the iwi to fully participate in environmental decision-making, monitoring, research and other aspects of conservation."

Allan says the work will provide a legacy for the wider Taupō area that the iwi and community can be proud of.