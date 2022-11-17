Ngāti Wai backs Hinemoana Halo initiative

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Ngāti Wai chairman Aperahama Edwards is part of the Māori delegation here to present an indigenous-led solution to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

At the premiere of the film Moana Rising he spoke to Te Ao Māori News about the impacts of climate change on Ngāti Wai.

“We've seen over the years the detrimental effects climate change is having on our wildlife and our lands, oceans, waterways and our people. The floods get worse and worse every year," Edwards said. "We have huge slips and in summer, we have droughts and our waters run low. So these rains and storms are affecting us and it is concerning,” he said.

Awareness of these issues has been one of the key messages.

“The goal is to inform us. We have to wake up. Not just Māori but the whole world and what we'll leave for our future generations. Making changes now to how we as humans live will help climate change and our future. We believe in our tikanga are tools to help us turn this around.”



Ngāti Wai presents their solutions to the world's climate change issues.

The impacts of an indigenous approach have the ability to influence the world.

“We want the world to understand the knowledge of our ancestors. Within this are the tools to help the world. We have to remember our father Ranginui above, Papatūānuku below us and their children and offspring, right down to us. Within our tikanga, such as rāhui tapu and the knowledge handed down by our ancestors, are the solutions.”

Motivated by the film, the world's first indigenous-led blue carbon regime Hinemoana Halo could have massive implications if financially supported.

"We've already seen it in the film. We've placed a rāhui under mana motuhake over these treasures. We have not waited for a law to pass; it has already been passed through mana motuhake and our genealogical ties and love for these treasures."

Pacific support was also pertinent moving forward.

"We've seen in the film our relatives of the Pacific placing rāhui over our oceans. These things are being discussed and practised here at home by us. This is a window for the world to see these treasures and heirlooms of our ancestors and the solutions to climate change."