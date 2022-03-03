Ngāti Wai to discuss and implement mana māori motuhake

"What is tino rangatiratanga to us? What is mana motuhake to us?" Ngāti Wai Trust Board chair Aperahama Edwards poses these questions to the iwi to consider.

Ngā Pakiaka o Manaia is an online forum established by the Ngāti Wai Trust Board to discuss He Whakaputanga o te Rangatirtatanga o Niu Tīreni and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and what rangatiratanga and mana motuhake means to the descents of Manaia with the hopes to use the online platform as a spring board to roll out wānanga across marae within its borders.

Ngā Pakiaka seeks to leverage the expertise of iwi members, and other whanaunga as contributors, to formulate a forward path towards a shared iwi position on rangatiratanga.

Edwards says that pathway can be found in its past, and in the examples, Ngāti Wai elders have provided.

"We know that our ancestors were well-versed on these issues during their time. For us, it's time for us to wānanga these matters of importance as uri today," he says.

Te Raukura CEO Ngāti Wai Huhana Lyndon says some of the biggest challenges for Ngāti Wai iwi sit in the kāinga.

"What are some of the challenges that hapū are going through right now? What are their aspirations and how to uphold their rangatiratanga.

Lyndon says this isn't just about discussing tino rangatiratanga and mana motuhake in Ngātiwai alone. These issues are being fought throughout the country.

"We are seeing these issues right now with our relatives on Aotea/ Great Barrier fighting against Auckland Council and the Department of Conservation. We support them."