Ngāti Wai to lead Māori sports awards in Northland

Following the signing of a relationship agreement with Statistics NZ, Te Iwi o Ngātiwai is launching its Census 2023 iwi campaign with a call for nominations for the Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Te Tai Tokerau – Tai Tokerau Māori Sports Awards.

“Partnering with the census for hosting the Māori Sports Awards is awesome. We have the opportunity to promote engagement with Census 2023 at a regional level celebrating our sporting greats,” Raukura kaiwhakahaere Huhana Lyndon says.

“It's really important for our people to participate in the census, especially our sportspeople, as many funding decisions for our region are made through the data collected through the census.

“Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Te Tai Tokerau provides a platform to acknowledge Tai Tokerau uri from the flax roots up,” Lyndon says.

“2019 was the last time the awards were hosted in the region, with Covid- 19 interruptions. As Te Iwi o Ngātiwai we are proud hosts of the 2023 awards. We are putting out the call to our clubs, codes, whānau, hapū and iwi to nominate – it's time to celebrate.”

Categories for the Census 2023 Ngā Tohu Tākaro Māori o Tai Tokerau – Māori Sports Awards are:

Te tohu tākaro kaiwhakangungu (coaches award) Te Tohu Tākaro Kaiwawao (officials award) Te tohu tākaro kaiwhakahaere (sports administrator award) Te tohu tākaro taitamawahine (taitamariki wahine sportsperson award) Te tohu tākaro taitamatane (taitamariki tane sportsperson award) Te tohu tākaro toa mō te hunga hauā (disabled sportsperson of the year award) Te tohu tākaro toa wahine (open female sportsperson award) Te tohu tākaro toa tane (open male sportsperson award) Te tohu tākaro ahungarua wahine (masters female award) Te tohu tākaro ahungarua tane (masters male award) Te tohu tākaro kapa toa (outstanding Māori team award) Te tohu oranga hapori (community impact award) Te tohu haukāinga (hauora whānau, hapū, Iwi award)

Te Iwi o Ngātiwai has introduced a new special award for the 2023 awards ceremony named ‘Te Tangi a Tūkaiāia’ (lifetime achievement award).

“This new award is about honouring our sporting legends for their achievements and contributions to sports as kaitākaro Māori,” Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards says.

“The addition of the new lifetime achievement award provides the host iwi the opportunity to lead the appointment process for the auspicious award and honour our sporting heroes”.

Awards nominations close on February 12. For application forms head to the Sport Northland website here.