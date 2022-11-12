Ngāti Whakaue celebrates new whānau homes

Photo / Peeni Henare MP Facebook

Ngāti Whakaue has celebrated the opening of eight affordable whānau homes in Rotorua.

The homes which are the first stage of a housing partnership between the iwi and the government were officially opened in Owhata on Friday.

“House by house, whānau by whānau, we are working together to address housing needs," Associate Housing Minister Peeni Henare said in a statement.

"Ngati Whākaue are walking the talk when tackling homeownership rates, with a percentage of homes they build to be sold to Ngāti Whakaue descendants. This could include close to 150 homes.”

Ngāti Whakaue Land Trust spokesperson David Thomas expects some stage two and three houses may be available for sale in the early new year.

"But for the whole block, it's a 13-stage development which will take a generation to achieve, is my guess," Thomas told Te Karere.