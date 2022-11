Ngāti Whātua is celebrating its first cultural festival in more than a decade in Tāmaki Makaurau today.

The four regions of Ngāti Whātua: Te Wairoa, Te Uri o Hau, Kaipara ki te Tonga and Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki have spent months preparing for the event, which began Saturday morning at Ōkahu Bay.