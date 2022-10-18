Ngāti Whātua opens Ruawhetū carving school

Ngāti Whātua whānau are sharpening their adzes for the opening of their new school of carving, under the tutelage of James Rickard, who was a part of the first carving school intake at the New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute, known as Te Puia, in 1967.

The school has been named Ruawhetū, and only two students have been chosen to learn from the master.

Te Kura Taiaho Martin, from Ngāti Whātua, says the end goal is to decorate all wharenui within the boundaries of Ngāti Whātua with whakairo.

"At this time, there are over 35 marae in Ngāti Whātua, and only two have carvings and only one fully carved house."

The two students, Carlin Waretini and Walter Ashby, will be under the tutelage of the master for three years. Rickard made a point of requesting just two students.



Passing on knowledge to the next generation of Ngāti Whātua carvers.

"Part of this whakaaro is to try to make sure people understand when you put your kōrero into a whare, retain it, for yourselves, for your mokopuna and your great-grandchildren. It's a simple thing but it's been hard to do."

Waretini says there is a huge responsibility on him and his fellow cadet Ashby.

"There is a lot running through my mind. But first and foremost, to be here with my iwi Ngāti Whātua, and have the honour of serving them, being under their guidance and that of our tohunga, James Rickard."

Karl Johnstone from Haumi, an Auckland-based, specialist concept, creative, and development business, facilitated the connection between Ngāti Whātua and Rickard. He says once Rickard had retired from Te Puia, he made the call to get him on board.

"It's one of those things when you know you have got James on board, it's not a question of whether or not you achieve the vision. So that self-belief and that drive that he has ensures the success of Ruawhetū."