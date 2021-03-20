Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei launches online learning resource

Photo / File

A Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei online learning resource has been launched in Auckland today.

The resource shares the history of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, including their long association with Tāmaki Makaurau, Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlement and aspirations for the future.

The resource is the fifth story to be launched as part of the Ministry for Culture and Heritage's Te Tai Treaty Settlement Stories digital storytelling programme.

In a statement, Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan said the resource will be "a source of insight and inspiration for their rangatahi, as well as all New Zealanders who want to learn about the history of Aotearoa."

The resource was launched at the Silky Otter Cinema in Ōrakei this morning, with a screening of selected short videos from the multi-media story.

The Te Tai Treaty Settlement story for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is available in te reo Māori and English.

In 2019 Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei launched a then new app to help school students learn about the iw's histories. It was the first of a planned three-part story of their histories.