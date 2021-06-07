Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei leader appointed Deputy Director of Auckland Art Gallery

Thomas Irvine of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to join Toi o Tāmaki as Deputy Director.

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki announces the appointment of Thomas Irvine of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei as Deputy Director.

Irvine will have responsibility for ensuring the operational needs of Toi o Tāmaki are met in respect to finance, human resources, security, capital projects, maintenance and systems improvement.

Most recently, Irvine was Chief Executive Officer of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Māia Limited, the Auckland-based hapū's corporate body set up in 2013 to advance the cultural, social and environmental aspirations of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

In 2020, Irvine had been appointed by Auckland Unlimited to Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki’s Advisory Committee.

Irvine says, "Toi o Tāmaki provides such rich experiences for all the people of Tāmaki Makaurau, and I am looking forward to supporting the high standard of exhibitions, programmes, publications and more that the Gallery generates."

"After being recently involved in supporting the Gallery in its framework surrounding Māori outcomes, I’m thrilled to take on a role to further the vision and values of Toi o Tāmaki."

"A prosperous future"

Auckland Art Gallery Director, Kirsten Lacy, says she is excited by the potential of what they will achieve together "side by side".

"Tom brings a fresh perspective and considerable mana to the gallery’s leadership team.

"His contribution to Auckland Art Gallery’s operational management will undoubtably create long-standing impact.

"I couldn’t be more pleased with the appointment and look forward to working closely with him to create a prosperous future for the Gallery."

Irvine will be stepping down from his current commitments and commencing his role as Deputy Director of Toi o Tāmaki on 5 July 2021.

Auckland Unlimited’s Chief Executive, Nick Hill, says, "I’m delighted to support the appointment of Tom Irvine as incoming Deputy Director, Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

"Tom’s personal leadership, operational management expertise and standing with mana whenua will be huge assets to the Gallery and Auckland Unlimited."