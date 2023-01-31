Ngāti Whatua Orākei looking to elect new Whai Rawa chair

Photo / https://www.ngatiwhatuaorakeiwhairawa.com/

Ngāti Whatua Orākei's Whai Rawa board will be looking to elect a new chair in the near future with recruitment now under way.

Prominent businessman Michael Stiassney, who has been retiring from other directorships over recent times, is stepping down after 11 years chairing the iwi’s commercial investment arm.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust chair Marama Royal, said Stiassney had led the Whai Rawa board "with dedication and commitment”.

“He will leave Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei in an undeniably strong financial position, which will provide significant support for the future direction of our people.”

“His tautoko and aroha for the ambitions of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei have been demonstrated in his efforts and resilience to ensure that the generations to come have a positive and lasting legacy.”

Royal said Stiassny tirelessly worked to strengthen the position of tangata whenua in central Tāmaki Makaurau while also strategically positioning Ngāti Whatua Orāke as a partner in the growth of Tāmaki Makaurau and Aotearoa.

“Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei thanks Michael and especially his whānau who supported him in his role with us over the past 11 years. He will leave behind a lasting legacy in his position as chair.”