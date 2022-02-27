Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei opposes Pukekawa anti-mandate occupation

Photo / File

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei opposes the occupation of Pukekawa or Auckland Domain by anti-mandate protestors.

A small group of protestors camped at Pukekawa following the ‘March on Mandates’ protest across Auckland Harbour Bridge yesterday.

Marama Royal, the chair of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, says those who genuinely care for the communities in Tāmaki Makaurau should do all they can to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

“While we understand very deeply that protest action is sometimes necessary, we do not believe this is the time or place for activity that will only increase the risk of spreading infection and misinformation,” she said in a media statement.

Vehicle access to the domain has been blocked by police.