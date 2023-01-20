Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei rangatahi driving change on the greens

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is entering into a partnership with one of Aotearoa's premier golf clubs, providing rangatahi the opportunity to learn to play.

Remuera Golf Club is providing free coaching, equipment and facilities to 30 young Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei uri, ranging in age from five to 17. Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei health and sports programme manager Mark-James Royal says it is creating opportunities for the iwi that were previously thought of as being out of reach.

"It basically is to try and open a few doors and give our community the opportunity to experience this game. We grew up playing with the oval ball or the round netball, so again this is opening doors and giving them the opportunity to play."

The programme, which will see the rangatahi take part in four days of lessons at the club and a whānau day, also provides access to whenua that once belonged to their tīpuna.

"We've grown up thinking that golf isn't really a Māori sport, and a lot of our kids didn't even know this place existed. So that connection is going to be important leading into the next few years. I'm excited to see what can happen out of this relationship."

It's a sentiment echoed by cluib membership director Karee Oates.

Shared kaupapa

"We've got a shared kaupapa around the environment. So this urban green space and the work we do in conservation and sustainability is really important. And it's aligned with what Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei also support and believe, as well as the opportunity to provide sporting options and recreation options to the kids and also to every member of the iwi. They're our neighbours, so it's a good partnership where we get to encourage them to come down and learn and participate in golf and connect socially."

Two club pros have been provided to give expert training, and members of the club also spent part of the first day of the programme sharing their knowledge of the sport with the rangatahi.

It also provided the members with an opportunity to witness the natural talent amongst the iwi, including 15-year-old Wairangi Harrison. On the driving range Harrison, who has been playing the sport for a year already, hit an amazing 200m drive off the tee. He says he has dreams of one day playing on the PGA tour.

"Inā ka more au e mahi ngā mahi kapa haka, o Te Matatini, āe! Ka haere au ki tāwāhi hei tākaro i te hahau pōro."

(Yeah, if I don't pursue kapa haka and Te Matatini, then yes, I'll be overseas pursuing a golfing career.)

The next Phil Tataurangi?

Royal says that is the motivation behind creating partnerships such as this, to see the next Michael Campbell or Phil Tataurangi.

"That's the ultimate goal to have the next professional golfer, ideally out of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, but just for te ao Māori that would be awesome to see."

Oates says even if the rangatahi don't opt for golf as their primary sport, the partnership will hopefully create a lifelong bond with golf socially.

"You can play it from the age of five right up until your 90s. If you play a one-hole round, it's four hours of outdoor recreation with your friends, you get to talk, it's good for your mental well-being."

Royal also encourages other iwi to seek out opportunities for their rangatahi with their local clubs across Aotearoa.

"Go and connect with your local golf club and see what type of relationship you can build with them. It's just an amazing opportunity. The kids love it, and it teaches them a new skill as well."