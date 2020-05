Ngāti Whātua says a proposed landfill, 70km north of Auckland is a dirty deal.

The new dome valley landfill will open in about seven years and operate on a 35-year resource consent.

But Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua believes waterways are in danger of being poisoned by the millions of tonnes of waste that will be dumped there.

The iwi also claims the government and Auckland Council have used COVID-19 to dodge consultation.