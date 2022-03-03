Ngātiwai to discuss and implement mana māori motuhake

"What is tino rangatiratanga to us? What is mana motuhake to us?" Ngātiwai Trust Board chair Aperahama Edwards says these questions are crucial as Ngātiwai looks to a post-settlement future.

Ngā Pakiaka o Manaia is an online forum established by the Ngātiwai Trust Board to discuss He Whakaputanga o te Rangatirtatanga o Niu Tīreni and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and what rangatiratanga and mana motuhake means to Ngātiwai, and it hopes to use that as a spring board to roll out wānanga across marae within its borders.

Ngā Pakiaka seeks to use and leverage the expertise of the iwi, and other contributors, to formulate a forward path.

Edwards says that pathway can be found in its past, and in the examples Ngātiwai elders have provided.

"We know that our ancestors were well-versed on these issues during their time. For us, it's time for us to discuss the issues of this present day," he says.

Ngātiwai raukura Huhana Lyndon says the biggest challenge for Ngātiwai is actioning the discussions at the grassroots level.

"What are some of the challenges that hapū are going through right now? What are their dreams? Maybe there is something that they want to make a call on in regard to mana motuhake."

Lyndon says this isn't just about discussing tino rangatiratanga and mana motuhake. These issues are being fought throughout the country.

"We are seeing at this time our relations on Great Barrier Island fighting against Auckland Council and the Department of Conservation. We support them."